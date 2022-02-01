Police taking 'bribes' for extracts for missing Ghana Cards - Assin Fosu residents

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some residents in Assin Fosu have raised concerns over how Police officers in the area are demanding money from them before issuing extracts for them so they could replace their minding Ghana cards.



The residents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that when they are directed by the National Identification Authority to go to the police station for Police extract, the officers demand money from them.



Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose, who reported the issue, said the residents sometimes bargain with the police officers over the amount.

He said some pay between ghc20-ghc50.



Those without the required amount live the station disappointed, he said.

He added that they leave the station and go back home till they get the exact amount needed by the officer of the station.