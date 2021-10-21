Police start probe into Kumawu MP’s maltreatment claim

Politics of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Police command has commenced investigations into claims by the Member of Parliament of Kumawu, Philip Basoah that he was subjected to undignified treatment by a team of armed police officers.



The MP was allegedly prevented by the police from entering the voting premises for the confirmation exercise of the Sekyere-Kumawu District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee on Friday, October 15.



The legislator described the treatment meted out to him as humiliating and uncalled for.



He is calling for an action to be taken against the officers.



He subsequently petitioned the Regional Police Command to investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to book.



The police have started acting on the petition.