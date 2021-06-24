Police smoke out two murder suspects from hideout in Togo

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Police Service with support from the International Police (Interpol) has arrested two persons on their wanted list for the kidnapping and murder of one Cornelius Doe Negble in the Volta Region.



Suspects Hunor Kofi Koko, 30, also known as Ando Kofi, and Anani Koko, 23, were arrested at Vugah, a town near Lome in Togo.



They were handed to the Ghana Police Service by the Interpol.



“Efforts are underway to arrest the third suspect Morris Etse,” the police said in a statement announcing the capture of the two suspects.



He is advised to surrender to the nearest Police Station or be fished out from his hide-out.”



This comes a couple of days after another murder suspect, Iddrisu Adams, was arrested in the Ashanti Region.



However, in a move to take the police to hideouts of his accomplices, he attempted to escape and he was instantly shot.



He was pronounced dead on arrival at the St Martin’s Hospital in the Ashanti Region.