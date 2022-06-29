Police should have allowed Arise Ghana demonstrators into the Jubilee House - Akpaloo

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said the Ghana Police Service should have allowed the Arise Ghana demonstrators to go to the Jubilee House.



According to him, he doesn’t understand why the Ghana Police Service arrested several protestors at the ongoing demonstration by the pressure group, Arise Ghana because the aim of the demonstration is ill and politically motivated.



“I don’t understand why the Police decided to use tear gas in controlling the crowd because the demonstration is a failed one because of the people who are leading it. The Police should have allowed them to go to the Jubilee House because there is nothing better they can do when they get to the Jubilee House,” he added



“You could clearly see that the demonstration was motivated by NDC people like Sammy Gyamfi, Joshua Akamba, and the rest which makes the aim of the demonstration politically motivated”, Kofi Akpaloo told Accra-based Neat FM.



The demonstration turned violent after organizers of the demonstration and the police disagreed over the routes to use.



In addition to the tear gas, police also responded to the protestors with their water cannons.



The organisers of the protest resolved to occupy the precincts of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle fountain over the disagreements with the Police.



The police had been insisting on enforcing the orders of the court for the protestors to move through Farisco through TUC to Independence Square.