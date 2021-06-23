Police shoot to kill suspected notorious armed robber in Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A "notorious" armed robber in the Ashanti Region, Iddrisu Adams has been shot by the police.



He was, however, pronounced dead after he was taken to the St. Martins Hospital.



Mr Adams who was also known as Koomi was picked up by the police as a suspect in several robberies in the region.



According to a tweet from The Ghana Police Service, Koomi who has been on their wanted list was arrested on 22nd June 2021 through a special police operation.



The police after effecting his arrest escorted him on 23rd June 2021 to places that had been established as the hide-outs of his accomplices.



He was however shot by the police after he attempted to escape.



The police has also advised his accomplices to report themselves to the nearest police station.



