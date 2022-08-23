Police search for man who flogged, smeared his son with pepper for stealing

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Nyankomase Ahenkro Police Command in the Assin South District of the Central Region is on a manhunt for a father believed to be in his 40s who tied up his 13-year-old son to a pillar and flogged him for stealing ¢30.



The suspect, Yaw Fotwe also stripped the victim naked and smeared him with powdered pepper.



The incident is said to have happened at Abura Katakyiase in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District.



The police upon receiving the information swiftly proceeded to the scene and found the victim naked and tied to a pillar with several cane marks indicating a severe assault.



Particles of powdered pepper were also found on the victim’s body. The suspect upon seeing the police took to his heels.



The police, therefore, untied the victim and rushed him to Nyankomase Ahenkro Health Center for treatment.