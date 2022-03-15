Police round up 18 after deadly shooting in Bawku

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

One person has been confirmed dead after sporadic shootings were recorded in Bawku in the Upper East Region on Monday, March 14.



It is unclear what instigated the shooting but Bawku Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Simon Akabati, speaking on TV3‘s News 360, said the deceased was a horse trader on his way to Widana to bring one of his horses to Bawku.



It was at Konsinze, where some unknown assailants who had been apparently stalking him, rattled his body with gunshots, killing him instantly.



This triggered police action and 18 persons were picked up.



Tension in the Upper East Region town has led to multiple bans on residents.



There is an 8:00pm-to-5:00am curfew on the town while motorbike riding has also been banned.



The wearing of smocks has also been banned though that was lifted for a few days for the celebration of a traditional festival.



Supt. Akabati, speaking on Monday, March 14, said the arrested will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, March 15 for prosecution.



Calm has since returned to the town.