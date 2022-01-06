Police retrieve narcotics from student who displayed gun on social media

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Regional Police Intelligent Department (RPID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old student of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and his girlfriend for displaying gun on social media and allegedly dealing in narcotics.



The suspects Samuel Oduro Amoah alias Tattoo Guy ,23, and his cohabiting girlfriend Sakina Abubakar ,25, a hairdresser were arrested on December 30,2021 after fierce resistance.



Starr News has gathered that on November 2,2021 the Eastern Regional Police Command intercepted pictures and videos on social media in which suspect Oduro Amoah was displaying a weapon in public without authority.



The Regional Police Intelligent Department initiated investigation and trailed the suspect to his residence at Monrovia, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality .



Police finally gained ingress into the room which the two suspects were arrested.



A search conducted in the room in the presence of a tenant who is a witness, retrieved a black MingXing Plastic pistol with No.P998 together with the said transparent polytene bag containing dried plant leaves suspected to be Marijuana,two cigarette lighters , and a matchbox .



The suspects have been arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court but the Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio prayed the court to remand the suspects for further investigation which was granted.





Police laid surveillance on the suspect and established that he was peddling narcotic drugs.



On December 30,2021 at about midday, ASP Martin Bawuah Dokyi leading four men proceeded to the suspect’s residence to arrest him.



However, the suspect and his girlfriend resisted the arrest for about an hour before the police were able to gain access to the room and arrest them.



During the standoff, the girlfriend of the suspect Sakina Abubakar attempted to dispose of some substance in a transparent polythene bag through the back window but rescinded after seeing an armed police officer standing close to the window.