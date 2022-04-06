Police retrieve 21 bags of ‘wee’ and single barrel gun in a ‘special’ operation

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
North East police conduct intelligence cordon and operation at Teanoba
65-year-old man arrested with single barrel gun
Police to prosecute three arrested suspects
Police in the North East Region have arrested three individuals for offences covering possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and an unlicensed gun.
Two of the suspects; Kolgu Dawuda, 45, and Mohammed Bugri,31 were arrested after being found in possession of 14 and 7 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp respectively.
According to a report by Daily Guide, the North East Regional Police Command during its intelligence cordon and operation at Teanoba near Nalerigu also arrested a 65-year-old man in possession of an unlicensed foreign-manufactured single barrel gun and two BB cartridges.
The arrest has been confirmed by the North East Public Relations Officer of the police, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain.
According to the PRO, the suspects are currently under investigation and will be put before a court after the Criminal Investigation Department has concluded its investigations.
ASP Anmain while calling for public cooperation in fighting crime also assured the public of the commitment of the police service to fight crime in the area.