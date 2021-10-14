Police recruitment fraudster jailed 18 months

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com

The Ho District Magistrate Court presided over by H.H. Akosah Amoampong Agyiri Yaw has sentenced 21-year-old Frank Fenuku Junior to 18 months imprisonment for defrauding by false pretence.



Prosecuting the case, Chief Inspector Clever Ayayee informed the court that on September 3, 2021, Police picked a fraudulent FACEBOOK publication, with the photograph and name of the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Edward Oduro Kwateng, and purported to have been created by the officer to assist interested applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service through a protocol allocation in the recent police recruitment advertisement.



Unsuspecting applicants fell victim to the fraud and sent mobile money to the accused.



This prompted an investigation into the false publication leading to the arrest of Frank Fenuku Junior at Zongo Junction, Madina.



Police retrieved sim cards with numbers that were displayed in the fraudulent post.



The accused person who pleaded guilty to the offence of defrauding by false pretence was convicted to 18 months on his own plea.



Pronouncing the sentence, the accused pleaded for mercy but H.H. Mr. Akosah Amoampong Agyiri Yaw considered his age and the fact that he was a first-time offender and convicted him to 18 months imprisonment so that it will be a deterrence to other youth.