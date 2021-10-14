Police recruitment fraudster handed 18-month jail term

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The 21-year-old was arrested at a hideout at Madina Zongo Junction in Accra



• He was arrested together with three others



• Frank Fenuku led a scheme that defrauded several persons on the pretext of securing them police recruitment slots



The Ho District Magistrate Court has handed an 18-month jail term to a 21-year-old young man arrested for fraud.



Frank Fenuku Junior is said to have defrauded several members of the public in a police recruitment scam which he operated through a Facebook page.



The prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Clever Ayayee is said to have told the Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Akosah Amoampong Agyiri Yaw that on September 3, 2021, Police picked a fraudulent Facebook publication purporting to be making recruitment into the Police Service.



The publication which was meant to mislead the public was bearing the photograph and name of the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng and was set up to look like an original account belonging to the commander.



The account further misled members of the public to believe that the regional commander set up the profile to help interested individuals to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service through a protocol allocation.



Some unsuspecting members of the public are said to have fallen victim to the scheme and ended up parting with monies which they sent into a mobile money account belonging to the suspect.



This development according to the prosecutor caused the police to institute an investigation leading to the arrest of three suspects.



Further investigation led to the arrest of Frank Fenuku Junior who is believed to have been the mastermind behind the scam.



He was picked up by the police at Madina Zongo Junction in Accra.



The police team that effected his arrest retrieved SIM cards with numbers that were displayed in the fraudulent Facebook post from the hideout of the suspect.



The accused pleaded guilty to the offence of defrauding by false pretence and was convicted to 18 months in prison on his own plea.



Honour Mr. Akosah Amoampong Agyiri Yaw in pronouncing his sentence on the suspect considered his age and the fact that he was a first-time offender and convicted him to 18 months imprisonment to deter other young people from emulating the act.