Police recruitment: Screening for lawyers, medics to begin on November 17

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has scheduled Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and Thursday, November 18, 2021, for the screening exercise of medical professionals and lawyers who applied to join the service.



A statement issued by the Service said all applicants who qualified under the Medical professionals and Lawyers categories of the 2021 Police recruitment exercise to check their online portal for further details on the screening process.



Applicants are to report to the various screening centres with proof of registration, all certificates (original copies), including SSCE/WASSCE, pin or retention certificate, National Service certificate and birth certificate.



The statement further admonished the applicants to strictly adhere to the scheduled time and date to avoid overcrowding and chaos at the screening centres.



Read the full statement below



