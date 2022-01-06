Police receive praise for arresting reckless driver after citizen posts video on Facebook

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

The Ghana Police Service has received commendations on social media following the arrest of a driver whose recklessness was captured in video by a citizen on Facebook.



The citizen attached the video to a complaint on the official Facebook page of the Service and the driver was traced and picked up.



Suspect driver Awal Mohammed, 31, has since been charged for court.



The incident happened on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Kwahu Fodoa in the Eastern Region.



Social media users could not hide their admiration for the police action, commending the Dampare-led administration for the renewed commitment to restoring sanity on the roads.



