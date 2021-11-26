Police ready for 'FixTheCountry' demonstration

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Accra Regional Police Command has stated its preparedness to provide security for the “FixTheCountry” demonstration scheduled for tomorrow.



A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said taking into account the traffic situation, personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) would ensure the free flow of traffic.



It said the Police were resolute to collaborate with the demonstrators towards a peaceful demonstration.



The statement, however, entreated organisers and demonstrators to observe all COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with the Police for a successful event.



It also implored support from members of the general public to ensure peace and security.



The protest by the Economic Fighters League, a pressure group, is to express their dissatisfaction with some policies in the 2022 budget.



The members of the league described these policies as “ridiculous.” In a statement announcing their intention, the group said, the 2022 budget smacked of “purposeful deceit” and “the absence of truth and genuine accountability.”



They are, therefore, imploring the 275 MPs to outrightly reject the 2022 Budget.



“The protest is to register our displeasure at the ridiculous proposals of the 2022 Budget and demand Parliament not to approve the Budget in its current form,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Monday asked members of the pressure group, to consider postponing their planned street protest against the 2022 ‘Agyenkwa’ budget which was presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, November 17.



However, one of the organisers of the group, Hardi Yakubu, speaking to an Accra-based radio station, said after several appeals from the Police, they insisted on demonstrating today.



The demonstrators will assemble at Tema Station near the Hockey Pitch – through – Accra Technical University – towards – Trade Union Congress Traffic Light – through – Cedi House – through – National Theatre Traffic Light – to – AU Roundabout and finally end at the Parliament House.