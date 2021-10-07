Police put GH¢5000 bounty on Cape Coast day-light robbers

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service is offering a GH¢5,000 reward to anyone who gives “credible” information that leads to the arrest of some four men who robbed a man of his monies in the regional capital on Tuesday.



The robbers, on two motorbikes, are said to have followed the 73-year-old man from a bank, where he withdrew a huge sum of money, to a shop he entered to reportedly buy building materials.



Eyewitnesses say the robbers confronted the man for the money but shot him in the leg after he struggled with them. They bolted with the full amount after overpowering him.



The man, whose name has been given as Mensavi Amuzuglo, has since been admitted at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical care.



Police say he is responding to treatment.



Addressing journalists at Cape Coast, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Irene Oppong, assured the public, particularly residents of Cape Coast, to remain calm and go about with their normal duties.



“We also have a booty of GH¢5,000 as a reward for anyone who will give credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.



“Again, the Command wants to assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm, security situation is good and we have strategized to help us to get the perpetrators arrested.



“Everybody can freely go about his or her duty and the assurance is that we will continue to protect as it is the mandate of the Service.”