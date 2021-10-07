Police put GH¢5,000 bounty on robbers who shot and robbed man in Cape Coast

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Central Region Police Command has placed a GH¢5,000 bounty as a reward for anyone who volunteers information leading to the arrest of armed robbers who shot and robbed a man in broad daylight Cape Coast on Wednesday.



The victim believed to be in his 60s was shot in the leg by four men on two motorbikes at Coronation Junction in Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The thugs believed to be armed robbers are said to have trailed the man from a bank to a hardware shop, where he was going to purchase some building materials.



Eyewitnesses said the robbers did not show any signs of committing the heinous crime as two of them alighted to follow the victim into the hardware shop.



He had parked his car just in front of the shop.



The alleged robbers then fired gunshots and bolted with an unspecified amount of money.



The victim was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he’s receiving treatment.



No arrest has been made as the police have commenced investigation into the incident.