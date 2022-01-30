Police pursue robbery suspects at Bonsu

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Anti-Robbery Squad and the Eastern Regional Police Command in collaboration with the local Police are pursuing robbery suspects who attacked some commuters along the Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa stretch in the Eastern Region.



The Police are urging members of the local community with any information on the suspected armed robbers should provide same to the Police for them to be arrested.



Meanwhile, Police officers will be deployed along that stretch to assist the public and the local communities.



The Police are assuring the general public that these suspects will be brought to face justice.



