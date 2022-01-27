Police pursue highway robbers at Bonsu

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Robbers attack commuters



Security beefed up along Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa stretch



Locals urged to volunteer information to police



A special operation by the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ghana Police Service has begun to arrest a gang of robbers terrorizing travellers on the Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa stretch in the Eastern Region.



According to the police, the gang recently staged another attack, which has informed the service's decision to launch a special operation to apprehend the suspects.



The operation by the anti-robbery squad, according to the police administration, is being conducted in collaboration with local police and the Eastern Regional Police Command.



The police have thus urged members of the public, especially members of the local community, to volunteer information that will lead to their arrest of the suspected armed robbers.



Further to the special operation, police officers have been deployed along the Bonsu-Brimso-Apedwa stretch to assist the public and local communities.



The police have further assured that it is doing everything possible and will ensure the suspects are arrested and brought to book.



"The Police are assuring the general public that these suspects will be brought to face justice," the Ghana Police Service shared on its Facebook page.



