General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Police pursue Jamestown youth who blocked high street for celebration

The Accra Regional Command and the Jamestown District Command of the Ghana Police Service is in search of persons who blocked the beach road opposite the Jamestown palace for the celebration of the Ashikpai festival on Monday, February 14.

Numbering about 500, the youth blocked a portion of the road that links the John Atta Mills high street, causing a major vehicular traffic.

But after an hour-long operation when they were called in to intervene, the police succeeded in reopening the road.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” the police said in a statement on Monday.

