Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Police probes attack on estate developer by alleged National Security operatives at Dodowa

The attack on Alhaji Hajj was over a parcel of land at Dodowa.

The police command at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region has commenced investigations into the alleged attack on an estate developer by some individuals claiming to be operatives of the national security secretariat.



The attack was over a parcel of land at Dodowa.



The accused persons, numbering about 10, according to eyewitnesses, attempted to kidnap the landowner who had gone to enquire about what they were doing on his property.



"My contractor working on the land told me they had come there to ask him to leave the land.



"So, I went there in the company of two police officers to find out who they were there.



"Suddenly, I saw a number of men with guns closing up on me and the police officers, then the scuffle began", the landowner, Alhaji Hajj, narrated to the media.



"While the police officers tried to ask who they were, one of them pulled his ID card and said they were operatives of the national security and their boss had asked them to bring me to Blue Gate (national security office) but the police officers resisted.



"The young men tried to drag me into their car but the officers fought them off and they left".



Alhaji Hajj said he was admitted at the hospital for treatment after he sustained injuries as a result of the melee.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.