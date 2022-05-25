Police probes Afienya drowning of 12-year-old boy

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The police have launched investigations into the death of a 12-year-old boy by drowning at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.



The incident occurred in the Dortsedor River along the Afienya-Dawhenya road.



The police said in a statement that at about 6 pm on May 24, 2022, the boy’s father, 57-year-old Solomon Chiatey Totimeh, accompanied by his son, 15-year-old James Tetteh Totimeh, reported the case to the station.



The father reported that James Totimeh, and his now-deceased 12-year-old son, Francis Totimeh, went fishing on the Dortsedor River on Afienya-Dawhenya road.



According to him, James returned home to inform him that “his younger brother, Francis, got drowned in the river, as such informing police for assistance.”



The police said it dispatched a team to the scene but there was no trace of the victim, adding: “Efforts underway to get divers to assist in our search.”