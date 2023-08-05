Police probe alleged murder of Bekwai MCE’s daughter

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Police in the Ashanti Region have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the daughter of the Municipal Chief Executive of Bekwai Kwaku Kyei Baffour.



30-year-old Akua Serwaa Kyei was found unresponsive when her husband returned from work Thursday night. He told the police that he rushed his wife to the hospital but was pronounced dead by medics.



Assemblyman for the Bebu Electoral Area Nana Boakye Ansah told Accra-based Asaase Radio that the body has been deposited at the morgue.



“This happened yesterday evening and from my committee members’ account, a lady has been murdered, the husband said he told his wife to come home early and prepare dinner and when he returned around 7 pm, he realised that the handle of the main door to their house has been broken and that was strange because they always lock the door even when they are home.



“The husband began calling out his wife’s name but there wasn’t any response he searched for the wife and saw that she had been murdered at one of the exits of the house but per the account of eyewitnesses, there was no weapon wound or sharp cut, but this is a layman’s view, but an autopsy report should be able to determine what killed her”, he explained.



Preliminary report



But the Ghana Police Service has been providing additional information about the incident.



“An initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into. Also, upon an inspection of deceased body at the hospital, no marks of violence or gunshot wound was found”, the police said in a statement released on Friday (4 August).



IGP



The Police have visited the family of the deceased and we are working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring perpetrators to face justice.



The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case. A Police clinical psychologist has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times”, the police administration said.



Read full statement from the Police:



POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF A FEMALE ADULT IN THE ASHANTI REGION



The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult, Akua Serwaa Kyei on 3rd August 2023, at Atwima Bebu in the Ashanti Region.



According to the husband of the deceased, he returned home at about 5:30pm on 3rd August 2023 and found the victim lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He further alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked, and a television set stolen.



An initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into.



Also, upon an inspection of deceased body at the hospital, no marks of violence or gunshot wound was found.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation autopsy as investigation continues.



The Police have visited the family of the deceased and we are working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring perpetrators to face justice. The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case. A Police clinical psychologist has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times.