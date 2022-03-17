Police overwhelmed by non-cooperation of Bawku residents in latest crisis

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Four persons arrested in renewed Bawku clashes



At least five military persons killed in Bawku



Police call for reinforcement in Bawku



The police at Bawku have said that they have gathered adequate intelligence that shows that the ongoing crisis in the town is not a new chieftaincy dispute.



According to an adomonline.com report, the police said they have information that indicates that it is rather a long-standing chieftaincy dispute from decades ago that is accounting for the renewed clashes.



Superintendent Simon Akabati, the Divisional Police Commander of the Upper East Region explained that suspected criminals have been taking advantage of the shambolic state of the district to launch their attacks.



He added that the situation has deteriorated so much that incidents of gunshots being fired have become a common thing in Bawku.



The police boss added that their investigations have hit a snag as residents have refused to cooperate with them to get to the bottom of the crisis as they fear for their lives.



Superintendent Simon Akabati reiterated that the police have since resorted to restoring calm, even as they work towards identifying and arresting the perpetrators behind the violence. He appealed for reinforcement of police personnel to aid this process.



Bawku has been rocked by a series of violence and killings in the last few months, a situation that has interrupted normal activities and affected everyday life including school activities.



So far, the police have made only four arrests from the over 40 killings which include at least five military persons.



