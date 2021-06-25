Police overpower robbery suspect by shooting knee

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police have grabbed another murder suspect who has been on their wanted list for some time now.



Musa Kamara, 26, was arrested by the police in the Eastern Region from his hide-out at Kibi-Zongo.



According to police reports, he attempted fleeing when he was about to be arrested but was shot in the left knee and overpowered.



“The Police continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information,” the police said in a statement to announce the latest arrest.



“Informants are assured of the strictest confidentiality.”



This comes a few days after arresting some notorious murder suspects, two in Togo.