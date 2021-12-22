Police on manhunt for two suspected robbers who killed MoMo merchant at Konongo

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it is on a special targeted intelligence-led manhunt for two suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a mobile money merchant at his residence at Konongo last night, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



The two suspects, according to the Police, trailed the deceased from an ATM to his house in the hours of 2130 and made away with an unspecified amount of money after shooting him.



Earlier, the Police in Konongo had advised all mobile money merchants to close their businesses early as a measure against targeted armed robbery activities.



The Police said in a statement on Wednesday, December 22 that details will be communicated by the Ashanti Regional Police Command in due time.