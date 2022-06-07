Police on manhunt for step father, mother, ‘area boys’ who molested 15-year-old girl

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern regional police command is looking for the step father, mother and the ‘area boys’ who allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl at Ofoase Ayirebi.



The Eastern regional police commander who has visited the victim has launched a manhunt for the suspects in the matter, Starr News has gathered.



The command is also urging residents to volunteer information that could help arrest the suspects.



The step dad whose name was only given as Kofi in response to his daughter’s alleged waywardness hired and led a group of neighbourhood boys to abuse and sexually molest the victim.



Background



The victim was said to have left the house on Friday, May 27, 2022 and failed to return home until Saturday morning, provoking the step father to organize some boys within the neighbourhood to beat her up, only for them to end up torturing and sexually assaulting her in the process.



Captured on video intercepted by GhanaWeb, the visual begins with the victim brushing her teeth in the morning when the three boys holding canes accosted her and poured water over her. Next, they viciously splashed volumes of water on her, chanting, “Today, we’ll wash a vehicle” in the process.



With the victim now wailing uncontrollably, one of her assailants whom the victim consistently referred to as Paapa then began removing her upper wear, leaving her with only her braziers on.



Another boy then joins him as they hold her by the hands and legs and forcibly removed her ‘skin-tight’ trousers, leaving her stark naked in the process.



They then marched her into a nearby bush, beating and caning her naked body in the process. At a point, Paapa gropes her violently from behind before inserting his fingers into her private part.



A man, identified as her step-dad, now emerges in the video also with a cane with which he also mercilessly whips the victim.



The other boys, now join in the beating as they lead her back to the house.

The victim in an audio recording available to this portal is heard narrating her ordeal to her uncle. She admitted leaving the house and spending the night outside but claimed that she spent the slept at her friends’ place.



According to her, she met the three boys in the morning who told her, her step-father had sent them to come beat her. She furthered that during the assault, one of the boys told her that she would have been spared this ordeal if she allowed them to sleep with her.



She said, “my step-father got two canes to beat me, one broke and he took the other. I ran away and one of the boys pursued and told me all this wouldn’t have happened if I allowed them to have sex with me and the other inserted his finger into my private part.



The victim alleged that her ordeal did not end there as upon reaching the house, the father instructed the boys to insert pepper into her private part. She complained, “My father asked one of them to bring pepper which they inserted into my private part and poured water on me.”