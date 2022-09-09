Police on manhunt for sponsors of 5 arrested Chinese at Ellembelle

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police are pursuing Ghanaian sponsors of five Chinese nationals who have been arrested in connection with missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.



A statement issued by the Police said “as the investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice.”



The Police disclosed that the Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of the immigration status of the arrested Chinese nationals.



Background



The Police have arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the missing excavators at Ellembelle in the Western region.



The suspects were picked up following a special police operation, a post on the Facebook wall of the Police said.



“The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022”.



Missing excavators



The Police on Wednesday retrieved one of the excavators that were reported missing from Ellembelle, in the Western region.



This comes after days of intelligence operations, the police said.



“A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, police have arrested the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo and three others for attempting to obstruct the operations.



“While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation. The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly.”



Police said the investigation is still underway to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice.