Police on manhunt for robbers who murdered car dealer in Tema

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Tema Regional Police is on a manhunt for persons involved in the murder of a car dealer, Felix Tetteh Batcha, who was shot dead around Bampo Hotel.

The car dealer was shot at the Tema-based Hotel on Monday, 25 April 2022.



According to the Police, the deceased received a call from a prospective buyer, who introduced himself as a doctor at the Community 22 Polyclinic.



When the deceased, arrived at the Polyclinic with the car, the alleged doctor claimed he was busy at the theatre and, therefore, sent one of his boys to go on a test drive with the car dealer, and his friend who had accompanied him.



“When they got to a spot around Bampo Hotel, the test driver stopped the vehicle and got down under the pretext of making a phone call. Some minutes later, three men emerged on a motorbike, attempted to forcibly collect the ignition key from the deceased and in the ensuing struggle, shot him,” the Police noted in a statement issued on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.



It continued that: “The vehicle has been recovered and the Police anti-robbery taskforce is working to get the perpetrators arrested.”



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has spoken to the family of the deceased on phone and assured them of “a thorough investigation into the incident and also provide police clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to them.”



The Regional Command has also visited the family to commiserate with them.