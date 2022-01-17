Police on heels of pastor who set woman ablaze and bolted with GH¢40,000

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

The pastor of the Mega Word Chapel International at Asankragwa, Pastor Kenneth Mensah, has been placed on the wanted list of the police for alleged arson and theft of GH¢40,000 belonging to a member of his church.



The pastor, also known as Obrempong, is said to have bolted with the cash after he set the congregant ablaze while she slept, reports graphic.com.gh.



It added that the deceased, identified as Rosemond Amoafo, was preparing to travel to the United Kingdom.



The pastor, who is said to be a family friend of the victim, was reportedly informed about the travel plans.



The report added that Obrempong had been paying frequent visits to the victim's home ahead of the incident.



“The pastor is said to have advised the victim to bring the said amount for prayers to spiritually prepare her for the trip,” the report added.



The victim is reported to have however survived the fire.



A police account of things as they happened said that the victim’s family had built trust in the pastor because he schooled with their senior brother.



“An eyewitness who is also the daughter of the victim, Ms Joana Asare said, Pastor Mensah first came to visit the family about three months ago and had since become a friend to the family and intimately involved with the victim.



“She said that Pastor Mensah was also a junior of their senior brother at school and that after the first visit the pastor became close to the victim. The victim had recently returned from Dubai and was preparing to travel to the UK. She reportedly informed the pastor about it,” the report said.



As to how they got the GH¢40,000 to support the victim’s travel plans, Joana told the police that it was the proceeds from the sale of a family land.



“When the pastor heard about the GH¢40,000, he reportedly told the victim that her senior sister was a witch, and therefore required some spiritual intervention on the money and her pending travel plans or things would not work well for her in the UK.



“The Pastor as part of plans to perform the spiritual cleansing spent the night at the victim’s residence at Kwesibokro, a suburb in Asankrangwa,” the report added.



The pastor is said to have given Rosemond some concoction to drink after he had asked her to speak some words over the money, following which she slept.



“Pastor Mensah reportedly took the ¢40,000, locked the door and allegedly set the house ablaze and bolted.



“When contacted, the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Nana Kuma Kumi confirmed the incident and said the pastor is on the run,” the report further said.