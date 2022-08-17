Police on a manhunt for two robbers who escaped with a hostage

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an intense anti-robbery operation to arrest two robbers who attacked two families in a house at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.



Narrating the incident to the Police, the victims said the robbers were wielding machetes and robbed them of some valuables, and also escaped with one of the female residents of the house.



According to the victims, at about 01:15 am, they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house. They came out to see what was happening, and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged, pushed them back to their rooms, and collected an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them.



However, the Police in the statement said they are working around the clock to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to face justice.



“Whilst we do this, we wish to entreat the public to be security conscious at all times and avoid doing things that make them vulnerable to attacks,” the Police advised.



You can also watch the latest episode of People&Places here:

