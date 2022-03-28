Police officers indicted for bullion van robberies denied bail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Four policemen arrested in connection with bullion van robberies



Police make progress on investigations into case of officers arrested for robberies



Arrested officers to make pleas on next appearance



Four police officers arrested in connection with some bullion van robbery attacks have been remanded into custody for a week.



Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu and Constable Albert Ofosu for the second time were remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Patricia Amponsah when their case was recalled on Monday, March 28, 2022.



The four who are facing charges together with a civilian, Razak Alhassan, were remanded on March 9 when their case was called the first time.



When the case was called on Monday, the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, noted that the police had made progress in its investigations and had built separate dockets on the accused persons.



The prosecutor however prayed the court to adjourn the case in order to grant the police time to further advance its investigations.



The prosecution, while making its prayer noted that granting the accused persons bail has a potential to affect police investigations.



The defense counsel countered the prosecutions plea, noting that his clients are serving police officers who will not interfere in investigations if they are granted bail.



The presiding judge after hearing the arguments of both sides, upheld the prosecution's request and remanded the accused officers and the civilian for a week.



The accused persons will reappear in court on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



Two of the accused persons Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim and Constable Albert Ofosu are facing a charge of attempted robbery while Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu and Razak Alhassan have all been charged with abetment.



Their pleas to the charges will be heard by the court in its next sitting on the case.