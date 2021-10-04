Police officers allegedly beat up Achiase Assembly member over DCE confirmation

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Assembly Member for Dwirase Anomase Electoral Area, Daniel Yeboah is reported to have suffered what doctors confirmed as multiple lesions when he was allegedly assaulted by some police officers during the confirmation of the District Chief Executive Nominee for Akyem Achaise.



The confirmation of the DCE took place on Sunday, October 3, 2021, after the nominee, Richmond Amponsah failed to secure two-third votes during his first voting schedule for his confirmation carried on September 27, 2021.



Mr Yeboah who has been renominated by the President as DCE for the area secured 13 out of 22 valid votes on the first schedule.



However, according to the Assembly Man, he was assaulted, sustained injuries and had to be rushed to the Oda Government Hospital where he has been receiving medical attention just because he demanded accountability during Sunday’s voting.



Speaking from his hospital bed to Kasapa News, the victim said Assembly Members after the first schedule for voting, out of the blue received letters on Saturday for a second confirmation voting scheduled on Sunday.



He explained that the election on Sunday was carried out in a secluded location instead of the Conference Hall of the Assembly where such events including the first voting exercise were held.



According to him, Assembly Members who raised questions over this development were heckled and harassed by the Deputy Eastern Regional organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Francis Gyan who was present at the venue.



He said the party executive, as part of his heckling and harassment, attempted to throw him out of the venue, an attempt which he resisted.



Following his altercation with Francis Gyan, Mr Yeboah said he stepped out of the venue to make a phone call and in the process, some police officers he alleged to have been brought there from an unknown location jumped on him and beat him up mercilessly.



“An elected Assemblymember raised an issue about the fact that the venue where the election was being held was not spacious besides there was light off, and the room was hot so suggested that we move to the Conference Hall of the Assembly which is where such gatherings are held.



“But suddenly, the armed police came in and attempted to pull me out which I resisted leading to chaos but the Regional Minister intervened and calm was restored,” he alleged. “I went out to make a call then the Regional Deputy Organiser accosted me that I have taken Ghc4,000 bribe, then he attacked me.



“All of a sudden the armed police pounced on me, slapped me, kicked me in the abdomen, and even hit my eyes with a blow. They tore my dress and handcuffed me, took away my phone. So, I was rushed to the hospital,” he alleged.



From medical examinations conducted on him by Doctor Asante Isaac Adjei of the Oda Government Hospital, Mr Yeboah’s cheek was swollen and reddened with multiple abrasions on the hands (alleged to have been handcuffed) while abdominal examination revealed tenderness of the Suprapubic.



Despite the confusion that characterized the voting exercise on Sunday, the DCE nominee, Richmond Kofi Amponsah gained 15 out of the 22 votes cast to secure confirmation.



Meanwhile, no arrest has been made in relation to the alleged assault suffered by Mr Yeboah