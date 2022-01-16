Police officer stabbed to death in Bono Region

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police officer stabbed to death



Suspect in police killing shot



Police Administration yet to announce name of stabbed officer



The Ghana Police Service has announced that an officer in the Bono Region has been stabbed to death by a "violent suspect".



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect in the killing was reported to have been gunned down and killed in the process.



"The Police Administration, with a heavy heart, wishes to announce that a Police officer has been stabbed to death and in the process the violent suspect was also shot and killed. The sad incident happened in the Bono Region and further details will be given after we have duly informed the family and the next-of-kin of the late officer," parts of the statement read.



The Police Administration has also requested that the media be circumspect in their reportage on the incidence until the family of the deceased officer is duly briefed.



"Meanwhile, we respectfully urge the public, especially the Media not to put the name of the officer and any sensitive details about the incident in the media until the family is duly briefed."



