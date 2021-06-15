Police officer’s death could have been prevented – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

• Ranking member of Parliament’s Defence Committee has stated that robbery attack which happened in Jamestown could have been avoided if the police are properly equipped



• James Agalga said the president must act immediately or risk recording more such cases again



• He said the IGP must work closely with Bank of Ghana to come up with pragmatic measures to guard vehicles carting currencies



The ranking member of Parliament’s Defence Committee, James Agalga, has stated that the death of police officer, Constable Emmanuel Osei could have been avoided if measures were properly adopted to protect police personnel who guard bullion vans in the country.



Speaking at a press conference held in Parliament on Tuesday June 15, 2021, the Member of Parliament for Builsa North said things are taken for granted in the country and the president must act quickly.



He noted that the equipping of the police must be reviewed because their way of operating is archaic.



“The life of every Ghanaian matter including the lives of men and women who swore an oath to provide protections to us. When the protector is killed, what will those who were expected to be protected do?... we cannot continue to witness in in pain officers go through preventable deaths,” he said.



The minority is poised to call the appropriate authorities to answer questions on the matter in the coming days.



They noted that, “the country seems to be in chaos and if care is not taken, we will end up being killed.”



Meanwhile, there have been several calls on the president to ask the Inspector General of Police to proceed on his retirement.



According to the Minority, the IGP and the Bank of Ghana needs to sit and come up with the right solution instead of contradicting themselves in public. This comes on the back of the Bank of Ghana saying it has given the banks an ultimatum of July, 2023 to provide a mechanized bullion van for the carting of currencies in the country.



