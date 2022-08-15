Police officer pursuing illegal chainsaw operators crashed to death

Regional News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A Ghanaian police officer has been killed while on duty at Mpasaso No. 2 in the Ashanti region.



On arrival at the Tepa Government Hospital, he was pronounced dead when a tree fell on him at the Mpasaso No. 2 forest reserve.



Only identified as Officer Tony, and reported to be stationed at the Mpasaso No. 2 Police Station, the policeman died on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



Explaining the sad incident to GhanaWeb, Hon. Charles Asare, the assembly member for the Mpasaso No. 2 electoral area, said the deceased was on an operation to arrest illegal chainsaw operators.



According to him, Officer Tony had accompanied some town folks into the forest reserve to halt the activities of some suspected illegal chainsaw operators.



Unfortunately, he continued that one of the trees, which had been cut by an operator and was on the verge of falling, fell on him.



Mr. Asare added that Officer Tony was pronounced dead on arrival when he was rushed to the Tepa Government Hospital.



The body has since been kept at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy and police investigation.