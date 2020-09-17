General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Police officer, one other person arrested for alleged robbery

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a police lance corporal together with a civilian man for allegedly taking part in a robbery in Accra.



L/CPL. Bright Akosa, who is an officer with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra, was arrested together with Francis Aidoo, believed to be his accomplice, at Elmina in the Central Region, after they attempted to sell off a Nissan Versa taxicab with registration number GW 6818 – 20.



The Central regional arm of the Criminal Investigations Department revealed that the suspects had been traced after intelligence was gathered that they were around Cape Coast attempting to sell the vehicle on Friday, 11 September 2020.



The Regional Crime Officer then detailed an operative, who feigned interest in buying the vehicle, which was being sold by the suspects for GHS 8,500.



They were later arrested on Tuesday, 15 September when they met with the supposed buyer.



The police also found a foreign pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition, a GCB and Bank of Africa visa card, a national identification card bearing the name of the police officer and an iPhone 7 Plus after a spot search was conducted on the security officer.



Also, some dried leaves suspected to be drugs, as well as a black mobile phone and a lighter were found on the civilian suspect.



The suspects have been handed over to the CID headquarters’ Anti Armed Robbery Unit for investigations.

