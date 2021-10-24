Police officer found dead on his farm

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A retired police officer has been found dead



• His wife says he failed to return after visiting his farm



• His body was found after a search was conducted



A retired police officer has been found dead on his farm. The incident happened at Huantsi, a suburb of Asitey in the Lower Manya Municipality of the Eastern Region.



According to wife of the late ASP Peter Tawiah Kwadjo (rtd), her husband left for the farm in the morning but did not return, Dailyguide.com reports.



She, therefore, reported to the family and subsequently, the police who launched a search in the farm, together with some residents. The lifeless body of ASP Tawiah Kwadjo was found during the search.



He was confirmed dead upon arrival at the Atua Government Hospital and his remains have since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation.



Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the death but the late officer was said to have been very strong even after his retirement