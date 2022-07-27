Police officer crashed to death by tipper truck

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An officer of the Ghana Police Service has met his untimely death in a gory accident that occurred on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



The accident involving a tipper Truck with registration number GG 1887 – 21 and a BMW with registration number GR 772 – X, is said to have occurred at Tema Community 25 Estate Junction on the Dawhenya stretch.



According to Ghana National Fire Service which responded to the scene, it received a distress accident call around 9:52 pm on Sunday.



“It was observed that the Sino Tipper Truck which was loaded with sand and heading towards Tema had crushed a BMW that was heading towards Dawhenya, killing instantly the occupant identified to be a Staff of the Ghana Police Service.



“The trapped lifeless body of the affected person was however extricated and retrieved by Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and handed over to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service for preservation and further investigation,” the Fire Service said.



According to the report, the BMW in which the deceased was driving was badly mangled beyond repairs while the Sino Tipper Truck suffered damage on its lower portions of the head compartment.







The Fire Service said it had yet to establish the cause of the accident but noted that the occupants of the Sino Tipper truck survived unscathed.











GA/BOG