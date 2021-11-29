Police officer arrested for ‘touching thighs’ of a female victim

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

A police officer with the Operations Unit of the Bono Regional Police Command has been arrested to aid investigations in a viral video he was captured in sexually harassing a woman.



The officer, whose name has been given as Victor Antwi Yeboah, a General Lance Corporal, is seen in the video touching the thighs of the female victim, who was screaming in the background asking what the officer was doing.



“On reviewing the video, the Police Administration immediately launched an investigation into the incident,” a press release by the police on Saturday, November 27 said.



“Preliminary investigation indicates that the male person involved in that shameful and despicable act is a Police officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command.”



He was arrested “for violating the dignity of the victim and is currently assisting the investigations”.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reportedly reached out to the victim and “assured her of thorough police investigations”.



She has also been assured of other necessary support including psychological care and trauma therapy.



“The Police Administration further assures the victim and the public that full investigations will be conducted into the matter and the public will be updated in due course.



“We unreservedly apologise to the affected woman in particular for what she experienced and to the public at large since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country.”