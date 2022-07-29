Police officer arrested for gang rape remanded

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 July 2022

A police officer arrested together with a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology for alleged rape has been remanded in custody by a court.



General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku and Joel Osei-Owusu were arrested on July 21, 2022, for allegedly forcing sex with a first-year female student at KNUST.



Joel Osei-Owusu, who is a level 400 Business Administration student, is alleged to have lured the victim into his hostel at Bomso, where he forcibly had sex with her.



According to reports, Osei-Owusu, who recorded the entire act on video, later invited General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku, who also came in and forcibly had sex with the victim without her consent.



Two days after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at about 2:30 pm, the victim lodged a complaint with the KNUST District CID, which commenced investigations into the matter.



The police working with the KNUST office of the Dean of Students led to the arrest of Joel Osei-Owusu, who admitted to having had carnal knowledge of the victim during interrogation.



He also mentioned General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku as his accomplice, who was later arrested and detained as well.



The two made an appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Thursday, where they were remanded into police custody to reappear on August 10, 2022.



The prosecution officer, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, informed the court that a duplicate docket is being prepared to be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.



Meanwhile, the police administration is said to have set in motion processes to interdict General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku.



