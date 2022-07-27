Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police officer arrested for gang rape



A police officer identified as Frank Adu Poku, has been arrested together with a final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for allegedly gang raping a female student.



According to a report by 3news.com the officer and his accomplice lured their victim into an off-campus hostel at Bomso where they allegedly pounced on her and raped her in turns.



The suspects are said to have recorded the entire event on video.



The incident said to have happened on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, has led to the arrest of the two suspects who are both being held in police custody.



While the police officer was held at the Apiedu Police Station, his accomplice was detained at the KNUST Police Station.



They were subsequently transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police Command on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare for further investigations.



Meanwhile, the police are yet to officially comment on the matter.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



GA/WA