Police officer accused of harassing female student in a viral video granted bail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah who arrested after a video of him allegedly harassing a female student went viral has been granted bail by a court.



The police officer charged with assault and indecent assault has been granted a GHC10,000 bail with one surety by the Sunyani District Court B.



He has been asked to reappear in court on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, for hearing on his case to be continued.



Presiding over the court, His Worship Eric Daning entreated the prosecutor and the accused person and his counsel to seek an out of court settlement since the charges as provided in sections 73 and 74 of the court Act 1993 Act 459 were all misdemeanours.



According to a Daily Graphic reported sighted by GhanaWeb, the judge said the court under Sections 37 and 47 of the Court Act is empowered to promote reconciliation in such matters and accordingly called on the parties involved in the case to attempt reconciliation through an out of court settlement.



“Meanwhile the accused is granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with one surety to reappear on Wednesday, December 15, 2021”, Mr Daning stated.



According to the fact sheet presented to the court by the prosecution, the accused person is a police officer stationed with the Bono Regional Police Command Operations Unit.



The prosecution said on Friday, November 26, 2021, Lance Cpl Yeboah together with two colleagues, including a driver were assigned on night patrol duties.



The accused person and his colleagues started the duty at about 6:30 pm and were supposed to close the following day.



The prosecution added that while the accused person and his colleagues were on duty at about 3:00am, they extended their tour to the Fiapre roundabout near the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



It said on reaching the roundabout, they saw an unregistered Toyota Corolla parked some few metres away from the roundabout along the road leading to Berlin-Top with the parking lights on.



The team of police officers then approached the car to find out whether there were occupants in it and if so what they were doing.



It said the team on reaching the vehicle claimed that they saw a man having sexual intercourse with a female on the front passenger seat.



The fact sheet as presented by the prosecution stated that, L CpL Yeboah held the victim and searched where the victim was sitting but did not find anything.



Thereafter, the accused person started touching the thighs of the victim saying that “you are naked, you are naked” amidst resistance by the victim.



It said the harassment continued for a while and the victim together with the boyfriend were eventually arrested for the offences of gross indecency and sent to the Sunyani Municipal Police Station where they reported the matter for further investigation.



It said the victim and the boyfriend were cautioned and admitted to enquiry bail.



The statement explained that at about 2:00pm òn the same day, the regional police command saw a viral video of Lance CpL Yeboah indecently assaulting the victim and subsequently set the necessary investigations into the matter, leading to his arrest.



It said during interrogation, the accused person admitted having touched the thighs of the victim, but explained that he did not do it with any bad intention.