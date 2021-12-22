Police officer abandons wife, son for over six years - Wife recounts moments of abuse

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A single mother, Gladys Akense has recounted how her husband abandoned her and their son for the past six years refusing to cater for his son.



In an interaction with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gladys indicated that her husband has long since neglected his responsibilities and often asks her to sleep with him for money.



She also recounted their struggles prior to her husband becoming a police officer and his infidelity.



“When we met, he was a taxi driver, and soon after an opportunity came for him to join the police service but he didn't want to. I had to persuade him to. Before he left, we had saved some money but I gave it all to him and sent him off to the training grounds.



“After he passed out, he got a place here in Accra where we both stayed. One day I came back from my hometown and a lady was living there with him. I complained about it but he beat me up instead,” she recounted.



Gladys added that she was pregnant at the time and feared for the baby's life. Thankfully, she gave birth with no complications. However, her husband would not perform his duties as a father.



“We broke up a while after that incident. When I gave birth, he came and the child but that was all. Whenever I confronted him, he would send 50 cedis. One time, he asked to sleep with me before he gives me money for his son,” she disclosed.



It's been almost 7 years with no proper support from William Ayittey. He has rejected calls from family and friends.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



