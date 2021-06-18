Police nab two suspects in Buokrom Estate Junction robbery

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspected people believed to be members of a gun-wielding gang who robbed the CSSL Enterprise, a financial firm at Buokrom Estate Junction in Kumasi, on Tuesday, June 01.



The incident resulted in the death of one Collins Dapaah, a 43-year-old businessman.



The incident which occurred in broad-day light, reportedly saw the armed gang bolting with over GH₵140,000.00.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Relations, confirming the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the suspects were arrested in Accra.



They are currently being held by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command assisting with investigations.



The suspects are believed to be members of a robbery syndicate operating in Accra and Kumasi.



A CCTV footage captured some of the crime scenes, allegedly involved the suspects, including some other robbery incident at Bantama, a suburb of Kumasi, gave the robbers away, ASP Ahianyo said.



