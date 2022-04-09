Police nab suspect in possession of foreign pistols in the Northern Region

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court remands man arrested with six foreign pistols in his possession



Northern Regional Police Command commended for being diligent



Ghana Police Service is committed to combating crime in the country



The Northern Regional Police Command arrested one Mohammed Iddi alias ‘Water’ believed to be in unlawful possession of foreign firearms on Thursday, 7th April 2022.



In a statement released by the Ghana Police service, the suspect was arrested at the Pigu police barrier, on the Tamale-Bolga Highway during routine police intelligence operations.



According to the police, six new foreign pistols were retrieved during the operation.



“On Friday 8th April 2022, suspect Mohammed Iddi was arraigned before High Court One in Tamale and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th April, 2022.”







The police administration commended the Northern Regional Police command for their diligence and also reiterated that they remain committed to combating crime in the country.



“We commend the Northern Regional Police Command, especially the team that was involved in this operation for their diligence.



We would like to assure the public that the Police remain committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all. We, therefore, urge you to continue to help and support us.”



