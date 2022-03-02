Police nab 'Pray for us' Kumasi-bound bus armed robbers

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man loses GH¢8,500 to robbers



Robbers attack Kumasi-bound commercial bus



Police kill two robbers



The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested the armed robbers involved in a robbery on a VIP Bus that was bound for Kumasi, from Takoradi, on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The police statement said that two of the robbers, who have all come to be known as the ‘pray for us’ robbers, have been killed while one other is in their custody, helping with investigations.



"'Pray for us’ VIP Bus armed robbers nabbed; two dead, one in Police custody,” a tweet by the Ghana Police Service said.



The statement indicated that more details will be provided later.



