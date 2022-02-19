Police mount search for two men who dumped day-old baby at Fijai dump site

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Police in the Western Region are on the trail of two men who reportedly dumped a newborn baby girl at the Fijai main refuse dump site.



According to the attendant at the dump site, two men in a car approached her early Friday, February 18 and asked her for the cost of dumping refuse.



“I innocently told them GH¢1. They handed me a polythene bag, paid and sped off. After they had left, I dumped the polythene and its contents without examining it,” she narrated.



According to her, she was attending to her duties when she heard someone exclaim loudly from the direction of the refuse, getting her alarmed.



“Normally, you have these scrap dealers coming around and going through the refuse to pick items. Apparently, one of them saw the polythene and had opened it and seen the contents. It was a baby with the umbilical cord still attached to her.”



“She was dead,” she cried while explaining to Connect FM.



It was too late, the two men were long gone, she said.



Unfortunately, she did not take a good look at the two men and the car they came in as she least suspected them of anything heinous.



Assembly woman for Fijai Electoral Area Ramatu Ibrahim later told host of Connect FM’s morning show Omanbapa Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that the case has been reported to the police who have assured her of thorough investigations.