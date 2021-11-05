Police meets Civil Society Organisations

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

As part of its stakeholder engagement programme, the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, met with leaders of civil society organisations at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.



The meeting was to allow the Police Administration to listen to the concerns of civil society about policing in the country.



Discussions focused on the shortcomings of the police institution and other challenges affecting policing in Ghana. Issues discussed include the need for enhanced community engagement, civility of the police, human rights issues in policing, election security, bribery, and corruption.



Selective application of the law, abuse of traffic regulations by drivers of V8 vehicles and motorbike riders as well as police-military operations, and the conduct of demonstrations were also discussed.



The well-attended meeting was chaired by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and moderated by Prof. Kwasi Anning. Also present were members of the Police Management Board and some other Senior Police Officers.



In his closing remarks, the Inspector-General of Police emphasized the need for the police and civil society organizations to work together towards the peace of the country. He called on them to speak up on issues affecting the security of the country and to offer constructive criticism to the police. He also assured that the Police Administration was focused and determined to deliver on its constitutional mandate.