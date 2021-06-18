You are here: HomeNews2021 06 18Article 1289644

Regional News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

Police meet smallscale miners on how to weed out galamseyers in the Eastern region

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Seth Acheampong, assisted by the Regional Police Commander DCOP/Mr. Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirfi have met with 58 small scale mining companies in the region.

The meeting was to discuss how they can root out illegal mining (galamsey) holistically.

This will also end related criminal activities, said DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi, a statement issued by the Police said.

The mining representatives were allowed to raise all their concerns, while the Minister and Commander took turns to address them.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment