Police lay former IGP to rest

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service on Friday, 19th August 2022 laid to rest a beloved former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey (Rtd.).



In a post on Facebook, the Police said:” We are forever grateful for his contribution to the Ghana Police Service in particular, and to the country as a whole.



“We will continue to work hard to build on the foundation he and all others like him laid for the advancement of the Service. Rest well Sir, you are forever in our hearts”.



Service Profile



The late Inspector-General of Police Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd) aka C. O. Lamptey, applied for an appointment in the Ghana Police Service on 9th July, 1965 whilst working in the Ministry of Communication as a Senior Executive Officer.



His application was eventually approved by the then President and he was subsequently transferred to the Police Service and appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police on 25th November, 1965.



Immediately after his appointment he joined the cadet course and was commissioned into the officer corps in January, 1966.



By dint of hard work, he earned further promotions as follows:



* Superintendent of Police – 1st July 1967

* Chief Superintendent of Police – 1st June 1970

* Assistant Commissioner of Police – 1st March 1974

* Deputy Commissioner – 1st August 1977







Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd), after serving with high commitment and diligence, was appointed the Inspector-General of Police on 5th June, 1979; a position he held until his retirement from the Service on 27th November 1979.



He was the eighth (8th) Inspector-General of Police. Though he had a rather short period in office as the Inspector-General of Police, there is no doubt that he really worked hard to uplift the image of the Service.